Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $895,125.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $895,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 645,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,025,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $67.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.35. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $69.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

