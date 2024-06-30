Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) SVP Sells 8,791 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $544.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $69.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

