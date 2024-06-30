Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $8,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOV. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

IVOV stock opened at $87.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.93. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $91.03. The company has a market capitalization of $855.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

