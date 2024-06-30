Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Boosted by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 30.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% in the first quarter. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd now owns 496,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,861,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.8% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.66.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.8 %

Alphabet stock opened at $182.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $186.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,284 shares of company stock valued at $24,534,393 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

