Register Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 745.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.59.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

