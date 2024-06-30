Register Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.36 and a 200 day moving average of $76.55. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

