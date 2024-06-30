Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $440,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:COF opened at $138.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $149.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.10.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

