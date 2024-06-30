Kathmere Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,405,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,058,156,000 after purchasing an additional 373,232 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,650,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,914,257,000 after buying an additional 678,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,831,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,592,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,045,000 after acquiring an additional 570,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,555,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,178,000 after acquiring an additional 33,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $963,332.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,900.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $963,332.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,900.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,080. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

YUM opened at $132.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.