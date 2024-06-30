Register Financial Advisors LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Exelon by 247.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.28. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exelon

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.