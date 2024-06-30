Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 50,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% during the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.14 and a 200-day moving average of $154.06. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.