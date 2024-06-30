Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Director Sells C$21,900.00 in Stock

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) Director Glauber Rosa Luvizotto sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.76, for a total transaction of C$21,900.00.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

TSE ORA opened at C$11.51 on Friday. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.09 and a 1 year high of C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$831.48 million, a PE ratio of 164.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.22.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$178.06 million for the quarter. Aura Minerals had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.26%. Analysts predict that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 1.1825243 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 957.14%.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Aura Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Read Our Latest Report on Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.