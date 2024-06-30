Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 1,000 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $21,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,481,486 shares in the company, valued at $53,401,578.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 54,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $1,155,060.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 21,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $445,410.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 52,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $1,112,280.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 49,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.58 per share, with a total value of $1,057,420.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $134,160.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 46,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $1,050,435.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,835 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.02 per share, with a total value of $188,196.70.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 32,192 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $714,984.32.

On Monday, May 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 16,100 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.23 per share, for a total transaction of $374,003.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $138,420.00.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

Citi Trends stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.88. The company has a market cap of $182.73 million, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 2.38. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90.

Institutional Trading of Citi Trends

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.29 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

