Stan Bharti Purchases 324,000 Shares of Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB) Stock

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) insider Stan Bharti acquired 324,000 shares of Aberdeen International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,580.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Stan Bharti acquired 73,000 shares of Aberdeen International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,555.00.

Aberdeen International Trading Down 10.0 %

Aberdeen International stock opened at C$0.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 22.09. Aberdeen International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.02 and a 1 year high of C$0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

