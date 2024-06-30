Insider Selling: CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total transaction of C$12,750.00.

Matthew Stephen Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Matthew Stephen Bell sold 8,131 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.92, for a total transaction of C$56,266.52.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Matthew Stephen Bell sold 15,557 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$110,454.70.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 4.1 %

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$7.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.10. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.73.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$588.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$555.63 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.7197861 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CEU shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.94.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Featured Stories

