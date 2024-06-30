Insider Buying: CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) insider Eric W. Roberts bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $16,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,918.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
CalciMedica Stock Up 25.7 %
CALC stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. CalciMedica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.35.
CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that CalciMedica, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CalciMedica in the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CalciMedica by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 56,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of CalciMedica by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter.
CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.
