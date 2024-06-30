Robert Muraro Sells 100 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) insider Robert Muraro sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $13,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Muraro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $128.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.99. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $74.20 and a 52-week high of $130.53.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,270 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $820,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,712,000 after acquiring an additional 962,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 11,513.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 636,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,555,000 after purchasing an additional 630,949 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.46.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

