Blottnitz Andreas Von Sells 5,111 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 5,111 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.24, for a total transaction of $1,227,866.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,241.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of APPF stock opened at $244.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.78. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.29 and a 52-week high of $256.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 118.15 and a beta of 0.80.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $38,458,000. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,434,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 2,359.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,417,000 after purchasing an additional 145,481 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in AppFolio by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,276,000 after purchasing an additional 120,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

