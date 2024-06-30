William J. Peters Sells 3,596 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $147,184.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,635.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AMPH stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $67.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $171.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,000 after buying an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 592,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,648,000 after purchasing an additional 460,473 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 449.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 793,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,082,000 after purchasing an additional 649,001 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 870.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 213,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 49,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 28,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMPH

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.