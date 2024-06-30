William J. Peters Sells 3,596 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $147,184.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,635.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
AMPH stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $67.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.82.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $171.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMPH
About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.
See Also
