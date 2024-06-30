Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.03

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $91.03 and last traded at $90.99, with a volume of 42285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.32.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

