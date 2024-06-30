BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Sets New 12-Month High at $104.90

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $104.90 and last traded at $104.60, with a volume of 9220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.18.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2,981.3% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $263,000.

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

