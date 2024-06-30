iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.74

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.74 and last traded at $82.74, with a volume of 1988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.11.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

