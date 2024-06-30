Ajay Kumar Virmani Sells 950 Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Stock

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.25, for a total transaction of C$126,587.50.

Shares of CJT opened at C$140.00 on Friday. Cargojet Inc. has a 1-year low of C$76.50 and a 1-year high of C$143.64. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$120.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$1.15. The business had revenue of C$231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.80 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cargojet Inc. will post 4.4768237 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$132.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$184.00 to C$182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$162.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$154.45.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

