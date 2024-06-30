ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Hits New 12-Month High at $103.26

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $103.26 and last traded at $101.82, with a volume of 1285356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.94.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra QQQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLD. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

