Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 254 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 14.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $756,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,301,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $203.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.47 and a 200 day moving average of $211.52.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.