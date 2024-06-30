Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 297 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 22.1% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 10.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 10,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 18.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.35.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN opened at $312.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.56 and its 200-day moving average is $292.23. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.44 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The company has a market cap of $167.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

