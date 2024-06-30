Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 185 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 8.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 84.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 74.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of CDW by 561.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 87,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 74,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $223.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $176.89 and a 12-month high of $263.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

