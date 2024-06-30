Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $619,000 Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Aikya Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,409,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Infosys by 539.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,378 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,719,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,885 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Infosys by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,459,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 33.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,687,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,085,000 after purchasing an additional 932,570 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.2035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

