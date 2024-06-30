Kathmere Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SAP by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in SAP by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.20.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $201.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.47. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $204.33.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $2.3852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

