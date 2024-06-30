Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 272 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Dell Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 47,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,090,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,114,000 after buying an additional 108,606 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,246,728 shares of company stock valued at $842,917,457 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $137.91 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).
