ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ORIX by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ORIX by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ORIX by 27.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ORIX by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in ORIX by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IX opened at $111.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.90. ORIX Co. has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $113.43.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.25%. On average, analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

