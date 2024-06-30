Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,741,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430,618 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985,803 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778,366 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,125,000 after purchasing an additional 167,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 905,087 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
VXUS opened at $60.30 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The company has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.13.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
