Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 755 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.2 %

PM opened at $101.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

