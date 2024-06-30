Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $496,000 Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,902 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,355,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,342,000 after acquiring an additional 290,673 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,737,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,600,000 after acquiring an additional 30,534 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,312,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,816,000 after acquiring an additional 122,652 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,763,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,394,000 after acquiring an additional 95,671 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,497,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 136,314 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 1.6 %

BBVA opened at $10.03 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.