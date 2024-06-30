10,881 Shares in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 321,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 198,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 70,920 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 143,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JBBB opened at $49.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2752 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

