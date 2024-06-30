Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Acquires 7,959 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 7,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $119,146.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 190,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,707.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 830 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,441.70.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 191 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,865.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of PINE opened at $15.56 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.93 million, a PE ratio of -389.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

PINE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

