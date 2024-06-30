G.F. (Rick) Ringler III Sells 2,000 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $62,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,502.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
FOR opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Forestar Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
