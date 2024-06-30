Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,817,000 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the May 31st total of 7,792,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBOOF opened at $7.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $11.35.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

