Short Interest in Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Declines By 63.5%

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 63.5% from the May 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fortitude Gold Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:FTCO opened at 4.34 on Friday. Fortitude Gold has a one year low of 3.61 and a one year high of 6.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is 5.19.

Get Fortitude Gold alerts:

Fortitude Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.