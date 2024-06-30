Ari B. Sussman Purchases 25,000 Shares of Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL) Stock

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) Director Ari B. Sussman purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.10 per share, with a total value of C$77,500.00.

Collective Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CNL stock opened at C$3.18 on Friday. Collective Mining Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.02 and a one year high of C$6.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$216.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Get Collective Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNL shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Collective Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Ventum Financial increased their price target on shares of Collective Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.70 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Collective Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Collective Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.