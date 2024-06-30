Bryce Mclean Sells 4,250 Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bryce Mclean sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$76,500.00.

Pason Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

TSE:PSI opened at C$18.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.53. Pason Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of C$11.03 and a 12-month high of C$18.57.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.58. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of C$104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.2097147 EPS for the current year.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

PSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PSI

Pason Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.