Bryce Mclean Sells 4,250 Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bryce Mclean sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$76,500.00.
TSE:PSI opened at C$18.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.53. Pason Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of C$11.03 and a 12-month high of C$18.57.
Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.58. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of C$104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.2097147 EPS for the current year.
PSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.83.
Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.
