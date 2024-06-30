Alejandro Larrive Sells 1,000 Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.00, for a total value of C$66,003.30.

Alejandro Larrive also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.17, for a total value of C$67,174.50.

On Monday, May 13th, Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.16, for a total transaction of C$72,160.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.50, for a total transaction of C$68,500.00.

Methanex Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MX opened at C$66.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.91. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of C$52.99 and a 12-month high of C$74.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.07.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 3.1736234 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 29.97%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Featured Stories

