Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Short Interest Update

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the May 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGFEY opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.13.

About Eurobank Ergasias Services and

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital market, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Remedial and Servicing Strategy, and Investment Property.

