Short Interest in Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Decreases By 62.8%

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,700 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the May 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banzai International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Banzai International stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Sandia Investment Management LP owned 0.21% of Banzai International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Banzai International from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Banzai International Price Performance

Banzai International stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25. Banzai International has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $16.57.

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter.

About Banzai International

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a SaaS solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a Saas and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

