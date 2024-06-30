Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Geberit Price Performance

Geberit stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.27. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $64.23.

Geberit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.8645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Geberit’s previous dividend of $0.84. Geberit’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

