iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $370.46

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $370.46 and last traded at $369.45, with a volume of 186241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $367.23.
iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.30. The stock has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWF. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.
About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF
iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.
