Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Short Interest Update

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,500 shares, a growth of 115.2% from the May 31st total of 335,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

DESP stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18.

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.23 million. Despegar.com had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Despegar.com will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DESP shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.50 price target (up from $11.50) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

