Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMDW) Short Interest Update

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMDW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

RVMDW stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

