iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sets New 1-Year High at $218.22

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $218.22 and last traded at $216.89, with a volume of 48074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.15.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.88 and its 200 day moving average is $191.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

