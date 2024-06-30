First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Down 60.0% in June

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Price Performance

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.08.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

