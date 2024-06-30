BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Down 62.2% in June

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the May 31st total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Price Performance

NYSE BKN opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

