BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Down 62.2% in June

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the May 31st total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Price Performance
NYSE BKN opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $12.69.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.